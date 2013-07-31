Trouble brewing at BNSC

Trouble is brewing at the Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) yet again after its over 25 affiliates failed to submit nominees for the position of Treasurer for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 20th July.

The troubled sports governing body announced the names of nominees for the AGM on Wednesday this week but surprisingly there were no candidates for the position of treasurer currently held by Boitshoko Tsiane.

This is not all as the BNSC through a document that announces the candidates for Executive Committee elections revealed that some of the nominees brought forward by affiliates have been deemed invalid. These nominees include Dabilani Buthali, whose name was submitted for the position of Vice Chairperson. Buthali was nominated by the Botswana Boxing Association and seconded by Special Olympics.

The other nominee rejected by the council is Ookeditse Malesu for the position of additional member. The Botswana Bridge Federation and Special Olympics nominated Malesu. He is currently serving in the council executive committee as an additional member. Professor Martin Mokgwathi is the only nominee that was accepted by the council. Botswana Softball Association and the Botswana Chess Association nominated him for the position of Vice Chairperson.

Speaking to BG Sport this week the Acting Chief Executive Officer and also Acting Director of Elections Thato Kgosimore said there were no submissions for the position of treasurer from their affiliates.

He said that there was possibility of co-opting but it was still early, as the AGM will be held on 20th July. Kgosimore could not explain why affiliates did not submit nominees for treasurer. Regarding nominees that were deemed invalid, Kgosimore explained that the BNSC Electoral Committee works with guidelines that need to be followed when submitting nominees. Contacted for comment Ross Tebele from Special Olympics said they received a letter from the council stating that their nominees were invalid. “We want them to be specific and tell us which sections are deemed invalid in the guidelines.” Tebele said they are yet to meet the nominees and the BNSC on the matter.

“We do not know what they are talking about, they cannot just send a letter telling us the nominations are invalid and not tell us what we did wrong,” said an official from one of the affiliates who preferred anonymity.