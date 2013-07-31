Volleyball administrators meet

Affiliates of the Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) on Saturday converge at Mahalapye to discuss the playing rules and regulations as well as to review their constitution and strategic plan.

BVF’s Sports Development Officer, Mission Mereyotlhe revealed this week that the meeting is actually a continuation of a previous gathering that could not conclude issues because of lack of time.

“Issues that will be addressed are basically what could not be discussed at the previous meeting held in Gaborone. All issues will however revolve around the strategic plan and the constitution.”

At the previous meeting, the burning issue that affiliates rejected was the division of the volleyball league into two – an elite division and a promotion league. The proposal is said to have sought to have six female and eight male teams in the elite league based on the previous season’s log standings. The proposed dispensation would have had Kutlwano, Mafolofolo, Kalavango, Dynamites, BDF VI and Mag Stimela in the women’s premier league while the men’s elite league would have had BDF VI, Police VI, Kutlwano, Diphatsa, Prisons VI, Desert Kings, Spartans and Mafolofolo.

BVF’s Vice President Administration, Godfrey Mudongo opined that the initiative was conceived with the intension of intensifying competition and the standard of play as the mentioned teams had proved too strong compared to others. The issue is likely to crop up again this weekend in view of restructuring the league for the next season or two.

Mudongo said that this season began with the same structure as last year’s but added that the federation’s wish was to see the structure changed for the next season. However, he said, only the affiliates can make a final decision on the initiative.

<p">Meanwhile, the Mascom National League games for women continue this Saturday at Mahalapye, Serowe and Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB) in Gaborone. Dynamites begin their campaign of the season with two duels against army sides Spartans and Diphatsa in Mahalapye while at the same venue, Kutlwano will lock horns with Diphatsa. In Serowe, Mag Stimela plays Mafolofolo and Kalavango while in Gaborone,Prisons VI will take on Spiking Stars before a clash between BDF VI and Victory Seekers.