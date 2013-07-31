Njanji wins beach volleyball games

BG correspondent VOLLEYBALL The mighty Njanji team came out victorious in the beach volleyball games organised by Francistown regional Botswana National Sports Council office over the weekend. The men’s category consisted of eight teams while the women’s category had three teams playing against each other. In the men’s category the mighty Njanji team which consisted of only two players Kudzai Sibangani and Conteh Kupara from Zimbabwe played against the Ghetto Masters winning the final round 2-0. Ghetto Masters consisted of Odirile Sibanda and Isaac Bannye.

The Zimbabwean men made away with gold medals, trophies and P400, while Ghetto masters won silver medals, trophies and P300. D’Agasto and the Peace Brothers won the third prize scooping bronze medals and trophies. In the women’s category Makugulupeswa, which had Chada Majaha and Taboka Tema played in the final against Mature, made of Tshepo Olatotswe and Mpopi Nthoiwa.

Makugulupeswa won 2-0 against Mature and scooped gold medals, trophies and P200 whereas Mature were only given silver medals and trophies. Angels came third, winning themselves bronze medals and trophies. In an interview, BNSC Sport Development Officer (Regional) Odirile Sibanda said the tournament started last year and was in its second edition.