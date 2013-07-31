Who will outsmart the rest?

FOOTBALL

As the race for P1 million in the Mascom Top 8 tournament intensifies, and with four local household team names having qualified for the semi-finals, supporters are wondering which coach among the four will surprise. Below BG Sport looks at the different gaffers.

Letang Kgegwenyane: His philosophy is to play fluid attacking football. He is an experienced man who has slowly woken up one of the sleeping giants of local football in the mould of BDF XI. With good support structures at his disposal, and knowing that football is a process which needs time to build a formidable team, Letang might be under pressure to bring instant silverware and glory to appease his masters at the barracks. Winning cups and the league has eluded the army side since the departure of Stanley Tshosane. Then, the BDF side were known for dominating local football.

Madinda Ndlovu: One of the experienced foreign coaches locally, who has proved to understand the local football culture, having led Mochudi Centre Chiefs to premier league championship last season and produced player of the season and Top Goal Scorer. Supporters were expecting him to win everything on offer last season but he only managed to win the league and missed the Top 8 final berth at the expense of Ecco City Greens. He started on a backfoot by losing 3-1 to Mogoditshane Fighters, which was an unusual result for them to concede so many goals - but he managed to show character in the second quarterfinal leg in which his charges advanced to the semi-finals by a 5-4 aggregate lead. He will rectify the lack of cohesion in defence. He has what it takes to win this tournament to satiate management’s ravenous appetite for silverware.

Major David Bright: He is a household name locally and outside Botswana borders. He will be eager to bring this Top 8 to Gaborone United headquarters and protect his image as the best coach around. He will be keen to prove that he is the best this country has produced, having coached in the South African Premier league and first division. He will rely on that experience coupled with his illustrious campaign at Mogoditshane Fighters where he won most of the cups in his name. With an uncertain domestic championship, he will be under pressure to win the Top 8 for the supporters and to improve the mental strength of his players.

Darlington Dodo: His short term credibility will continue to be tested and he is under immense pressure to defend this cup, as they are the reigning champions. He needs it to console Township Rollers’ supporters who have experienced a terrible premier league campaign and he will try to pay back the faith which Township Rollers Director Somerset Gobuwang has shown in him and win the cup for the supporters. He is under pressure to prove to the local football fraternity that he brings massive experience from his country to the game, having coached Gunners in his homeland and South African first division outfit Dynamos. He is determined to instill a winning mentality in his players.

