Highlanders aim for position nine

FOOTBALL

Bottom of the Premier League placed BR Highlanders have signed a number of players from lower division teams in a bid to avoid the much dreaded relegation axe. However, the Mahalapye based minnows have surprisingly not signed any big name or known players.

Speaking to BG Sports this week, Highlanders team manager Witness Phuthego said they are still in talks with some players that have experience in the Premier League. “We have signed Mosimanegape Ngongorego who plays in the left wing at Miscellaneous. We have also signed Leteng Legopelo who is a defensive player at Moshupa Tigers,” he said. In their weakest department, the strike force, Phuthego revealed that they took a gamble and signed two unknown strikers in Blue Shakwa from Palapye Swallows and Todoski Ngwako from Matsubutsubu.

Phuthego, who is adamant that they will stay in the Premier League come next season said they still had positions for four more players in the team. “We are in the last position but what our supporters can expect from us is that we will remain in the Premier League. We are aiming for position nine when the season ends so we are currently in intensive training,” he said. Phuthego admitted that they are in contact with some of the players that were offloaded by BMC. The players included Bernard Semakwezi, Thebe Maiketso and Raphael Nthwane. Meanwhile, another Premier League club currently in a recruitment exercise is Notwane FC, the Gaborone outfit were resurrected from the dusty First Division league after Police XI and Security Systems were deregistered by the BFA when the 2012/13 beMOBILE premier league season began. Notwane spokesperson Boipelo Seleke said the team was in the process of recruiting a head coach and an assistant coach. Chris Rabalago is currently coaching the team in an acting capacity. “Thus far a few professionals have been interviewed for the post,” she said. Seleke said Township Rollers have shown interest in their winger Lemogang Maswena, while Mochudi Centre Chiefs have shown interest in left back Kutlo Sejeso. “We have advertised for a professional striker, midfielder and central defender. Thus far we have not found a player to fill these roles.”