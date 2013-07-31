Who is the boss?

FOOTBALL

The two biggest football teams in the country –Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Gaborone United- will lock horns in a two-legged tournament starting this week Friday in a bid to prove who really is the boss.Running under the tagline, ‘Bosso ke Mang’ the Super Cup tournament is not only intended to confer bragging rights to the victor, but will also raise funds for CAF club championship preparations.

Both Chiefs- the 2011/12 League champions and GU, the Coca-Cola Cup champions will participate in this year’s CAF club championships.

Chiefs Spokesman Clifford Mogomotsi bragged at a press conference this week that the tagline, ‘Bosso ke Mang’ was a misnomer since his club is the league champions. “We are the best at the moment and GU does not want to believe it; so this Super Cup results will show who really is the boss,” said Mogomotsi. GU Secretary General Hebert Letsebe said although the objective is to raise funds they have not yet got a sponsor.

“We believe we will get a sponsor in the second round of the cup to be played on 25th January,” he said. Both games will be played at UB Stadium. Tickets sell at P25. Mogomotsi hopes that the Super Cup will become an annual event, “Every year the league winner and also the cup winner get to hold it, that would spice up our football and help it grow,” said Mogomotsi. Letsebe encouraged the business community to look more into the Cup with a view to sponsoring it. “Let us work together and build football in our country,” he said