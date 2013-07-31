Down to the wire in the 2nd round

FOOTBALL

The Be Mobile premier league second round resumes this month with the transfer window rumour mill in full swing linking players to different teams, as they beef up their squads to avoid relegation or finish in the podium.

The first round saw some teams showing signs of determination to clinch the championship or at least a podium finish. BG Sport looks at teams capable of positive results as well as coaches who can lead teams to glory in this competitive season for the 2012/13-league title through the eyes of CAF Education Officer and Coaching Instructor Phillemon Makhwengwe.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs: The current 2011/2012 champions. Chiefs still have a real chance to defend their league title. Tactically they are a dynamic side, they have shown tactical prowess in their approach to different games and it has worked to their advantage and yielded more results. Chiefs can play possession football; keeping the ball for long against their opponent, they can also sometimes do power play a combination of power and speed. This approach has seen them score points. Another advantage they have is retaining experienced players.

Gaborone United: Moyagoleele or The money Machine as their supporters affectionately call them ,have tasted the premier league championship during Mike Sithole’s era a few years back. Since then GU have only won the last edition of Coca-Cola cup challenge under the then caretaker coach Makgwengwe (Philemon). The Money Machine stands a good chance to win the league as they have inherited a good style of play.

They boast a balanced team. With Coach Major David Bright, GU are motivated even more to win the league title. Bright brought himself an assistant coach in Charles Mokwadi, a former military man and a goalkeeper coach who coached goalkeepers at national team level.

BDF XI is one of the be-MOBILE premier league dark horses. They have assembled a strong side, which boast with a combination of international experience and a determined youth. They have sound facilities and better set up in comparison to their opponents.

They have a flexible time to their training schedule. They have brought in Letang Kgengwenyane, who inspires a positive effect on young players in the team. Kgengwenyane has experienced players at his disposal in all departments, a sound preparation. Bringing shape to his team must be his priority so as to steer the team to a podium finish after a long dry spell.

Township Rollers: Rollers have started the league on a low note with foreign coach Darlington Dodo who went on to some few games without tasting victory. They have lately been accustomed to selling players and not replacing them. Rollers have slowly shifted their focus without being aware of this. After winning the Mascom Top 8 championship they sold Kabelo Dambe, one of the finest local goalkeepers in the country, striker Mogakolodi Ngele and Tebogo Sembowa.

These were three fine players. However, Rollers with their pedigree in domestic football and under new coach, Darlington Ndlovu, should not be overlooked for a surprise finish.

Ecco City Greens: They are a determined side, which boasts of both experienced and young players, the Mascom Top 8 finalist are loyal and would do anything for their coach Atshele Molapi. They are capable of upsetting bigger teams at any time.

Molapi is currently Mascom Top 8 coach of the tournament. If management can support the technical team the Francistown outfit are capable of winning their second league title this season.