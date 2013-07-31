Tafic at a crossroads

FOOTBALL

Tafic Sporting Club is expected to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow (Saturday) and the elephant in the room is the issue of leadership renewal. The issue has threatened growth in the club ahead of the crucial second round of the 2012/13 beMOBILE Premier League.

As the scope of broken promises and obligations take centre stage at a club, once regarded as the pride of the north, supporters have reportedly lost patience with the current leadership.Chaired by Humphrey Nawa, the teams’ management is being accused of failing to deliver positive results. Supporters have had enough with management.

Scores of displeased supporters at Matjimenyenga are said to be calling for the removal of the current management when the Tafic faithful gather for an AGM scheduled for Saturday morning at Leseding Hall in Francistown.

Sources so close to the matter have hinted that the Tafic family – as fragmented as it is – will meet for the AGM and fireworks are expected to fly at Leseding. Supporters who talked to this publication on condition of anonymity insisted that the current management has failed.

Allegations are that the management is not taking good care of the players’ welfare hence the poor performance in League games.Tafic management has since admitted that it is facing some serious financial difficulties and has appealed to both the club’s sympathisers and the corporate world to come to their rescue.

“Some members of the management are the ones creating the financial crisis at the club. And we have their names. It will be ideal for them to be booted out through a ballot during the upcoming AGM,” said a concerned fan. Supporters allegedly had a series of meetings last week where the “unwanted elements” in the management were identified and a decision was taken that they should be shown the door.

Although the Tafic spokesperson Dubani Dubani was not answering his mobile phone to neither confirm nor deny the AGM, the Supporters Committee chairperson Rapula Rapula confirmed the meeting.“We will be meeting on Saturday for an AGM. That is what I can only say,” he said. He however refused to discuss allegations that Tafic supporters want the current management removed.