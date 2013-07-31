Festive tourneys grow

FOOTBALL

The festive season in various villages around Botswana means breaking the monotony of top-flight football and enjoying the raw simplicity of Christmas day football tournaments. During the festive season different regions of the country always hold entertaining tournaments. This is not new phenomenon but a decades old tradition. Teams are normally formed from both young and mature men who originate from these villages or even visitors who are able to put their football skills to test. Team members usually contribute for the tournament as the winners usually win prizes at the end of the Christmas tournament.

Tebogo Onkabetse, Chairperson at Selebi Phikwe Regional Football Association said they had a great holiday tournament called Masego.

He explained Masego as the name that represent all the villages under the tournament being Mabolwe, Semolale and Gobojango. He indicated that the games commenced on December 22nd to 25 and went on a break and continued on the 31st till the 1st of January 2013. “The tournament was improved on services but the number of spectators had decreased because they were supposed to pay to get inside,” he said.

Onkabetse further explained that they had 13 teams in their competition and all the teams went away with something in their pockets. “The tournament had an amount of P25 100, the teams got different amounts of money based on the positions they attained at the end,“ he added. First position went away with P4 350, second with P3 750, third got P3 250, fourth with P2 750 and the last nine teams went away with P2 200 each. Onkabetse said Masego tournament was graced by professional footballers who play in the premier league and the referees as well. “We had players from first division and premier league and even the referees made things professional; they called team owners to inform them on how professional they were going to be,” he said. Abednico Morapedi from Tafic, Trinity Nko from Ecco City Greens, Richard Legwaila from Nico United and Merafe Obonetse of Mogoditshane Fighters participated in the Masego games and six referees who normally officiate premier league as well.

“We are happy with the tournament, the minister of youth, sports and culture, Shaw Kgathi was present and this shows how serious they can be and they give hope in the growth of football in our country, added Onkabetse. Chairman of Kgalagadi South Regional Football Association, Tokyo Modise said he was pleased with their tournament of 10 teams in their villages. “All the teams cooperated and contributed P1000 each. People came in large numbers and it showed how much Batswana love football more so that they also believe that there are no Christmas celebrations without football,” said Modise. He said the loyalty of professional footballers to their villagers is really a good thing that brings happiness into their competitions. “They are always playing in Gaborone and other places so it is a good thing for them to come and show the villagers who never get the chance to watch them live playing in the Premier League how they do it.”

Nelson Moreetsi of Nico United and Kelebogile Kgangeng of BDF IX participated and made it exciting, explained Modise. He further pleaded for sponsors from Councillors and members of parliament of the constitutencies, saying it would encourage and grow football. Tebogo Sebego, Botswana Football Association president (BFA) said he likes these kinds of tournaments as long as they do not cause any harm to their players who normally participate in them. “When the league breaks we expect the players to go and rest and come back refreshed and continue with the league for the season. if they go and participate in their village tournaments and have no harm there is no problem,” explained Sebego.

He said the informal tournaments are somehow important as they promote football and unveil good players who end up playing for teams in the premier league. “BFA does not have any arrangements with the tournaments but I can encourage people to continue playing as this also contributes in their health and promotes the nature of football,” he added.