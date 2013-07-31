Moloi, Mongala missing in action

FOOTBALL

Mochudi Center Chiefs playmaker Dirang Moloi has failed to honour a national team call-up once again. This comes after he was included in the 25-man squad called to report for camp on Monday. Senior national team men’s coach Stan Tshosane made the call up in preparation for a friendly encounter against Angola in Dobsonville, South Africa on Sunday. All the players who were called up to camp were expected to report on Tuesday.

Within the names called up for camp Center Chiefs dominate the number of players selected by Tshosane. However, Moloi, a talented midfielder has not reported to camp once again, as of Tuesday. Moloi is one of the finest talents this country has ever produced and has been a revelation from a tender age while playing for Notwane.His talent was even appreciated across the border when the then South African premier soccer league outfit Vasco Da Gama signed him before they were relegated to first division. Speaking to BG Sport this week, Zebras assistant Coach Kenneth Mogae expressed concern over Moloi’s absence from camp adding that he [Moloi] is a talented player who can add value to the national team but currently they were not privy to his whereabouts. The friendly game against Angola will be crucial to the Zebras and requires all the finest local players in the domestic league.

Mogae said the players have an opportunity to showcase talent since different international scouts who have thronged South Africa for the 2013 AFRICA Cup of Nations, which starts on January 19, will watch this game. Moloi, who has attracted the attention of many because of his technical qualities and mental strength, had the perfect opportunity to showcase his talent to scouts.

Contacted for comment Chiefs spokesman Clifford Mogomotsi only explained why the talented playmaker didn’t show up in the previous camp.He stated that Moloi had family situations to attend to. However, Mogomotsi had a difficult time locating the player. Meanwhile former Orlando Pirates winger Phenyo Mongala has not pitched up in camp as requested by the coach. 'Mzambiya' as Mongala is affectionately known in football circles has been a crucial member of the national team setup since he played a significant role in helping the Zebras qualify for the 2012 Afcon finals. Mogae said he had no information on the whereabouts of the pintsized star.Another player missing from the line up is Mosimanegape Ramohibidu. “He did not report for camp because of work commitments,” Mogae said.