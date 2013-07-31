BPL clinches Super Sport deal

FOOTBALL

The second round games of the be MOBILE Premier League games will be televised live on the continental premier television- Super sport of South Africa come hell or high waters.BG Sport can reveal that Botswana Premier League (BPL) has clinched the deal with Super Sport and that both have agreed on terms.

All that remains so far is to reduce the agreement into writing. Close sources told BG Sport that by the time when you read this article, the two parties could have already signed the agreement. The agreement means that Super Sport will start to televise the local league when the second round resumes around January 15.

This will mark a milestone in the history of local football and bring our local athletes to a worldwide audience. BPL Chief Executive Officer Bennet Mamelodi could not be drawn to comment on the deal. He could only say that aggressive negotiations were ongoing with potential television company to broadcast the BPL games.

“The BPL is pressured from both sponsors and football lovers to have the games on television and we are working around the clock to ensure the game is televised as per our agreement with the sponsor”, said Mamelodi. BG Sport has it on good authority that the deal will be signed before the festive season as Botswana Football Association and the BPL have closed the chapter with their former broadcaster, RP Productions Botswana.

The deal between the two had gone sour and led to the games not being televised since the beginning of the 2012-13 seasons. At the centre of controversy between the two parties was the BFA demands that RPP should first pay the outstanding amount of P4.25 million it owed the teams for the 2011-12 season as broadcasting rights. RPP allegedly used that money to pay for production costs.