BMC to offload players

FOOTBALL



BMC FC are likely to offload around six of their players at the next window period following recommendations by the technical team. Sources close to the team this week said some of the players likely to leave the Lobatse based outfit in the second round of the 2012/12beMOBILE premier league are the Zambian international Bernard Simakwenzi who joined BMC from Nico United when the current season began.

Another player likely to part ways with BMC is national team defender Musa ‘Kakapa’ Ohilwe who joined the team from Gaborone United (GU) this season. Ohilwe has always had a troubled relationship with BMC, having previously left the club for GU under a cloud of controversy only to return to the Lobatse side this season.

A total of seven experienced players joined BMC in the 2012/13 season. They include, Ohilwe, Simakwenzi, Raphael Nthwane, Mkhululi Dube Amos Godirwang and Thebe Maiketso. A source close to the team said some of the players were fired after allegations of indiscipline. “Some of them have already received termination letters,” he claimed. “How do you buy players for so much money and then let them go?

The coach wants younger players and we cannot afford to develop players all the time,” the source argued. Speaking to BG Sport this week, BMC Chairman Solly Phiri said the club were looking to offload some of their players at the recommendation of BMC head coach Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare. Phiri said the names of all players that faced the chop were likely to be revealed next week. “We are still in negotiations with Simakwenzi.

We only had a verbal agreement with him,” he said, adding that they only had a four-month agreement with the veteran striker. “We can still negotiate a contract with him, it is not final,” Phiri added. According to BMC chairman, Ohilwe who has recently been linked to Lobatse rivals Extension Gunners wrote to the team requesting termination of his contract.

Phiri said they were currently in negotiations with the star player. In other matters, BMC this week failed to secure the services of up and coming attacking midfielder Lovemore Murirwa when the Botswana Football Association (BFA) Players Status Committee decided that he (Murirwa) would play for Francistown based Ecco City Greens. Commenting on the Status Committee decision, Phiri said he was yet to familiarise himself with the judgement.

“We knew about the decision from the media before we were officially told,” he said, adding that this raised concerns about the integrity of some members of the Status committee. Meanwhile Phiri said Nare’s contract with BMC was due to end this month but they have long negotiated another contract with the coach and indications are that he will stay with the team.

BMC, who were the 2011/12 beMOBILE premier league championship runners-up are currently in position nine with 16 points in the log standing.