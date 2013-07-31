P100 000 for GU women’s team

FOOTBALL

Gaborone United Club (GU) youth women’s football team got a major shot in the arm when they received one year sponsorship to the tune of P100 000 from a financial consultancy company called Devere Group Botswana.

The six-figure sponsorship was officially announced on Wednesday at Lekidi Football Centre. This deal follows an unprecedented P1 million sponsorship awarded to Double Action Women’s football team from a company called Central Motors earlier this year.

Speaking at the event, GU Chairman Dr Fedilis Nkomazana said he believes the sponsorship will bring a positive impact to the team as financial resources are major challenges they face as football clubs in Botswana. Nkomazana further explained that most of the young girls in their teams are from Gaborone South, the majority being from the low-income location of Old Naledi.

“We are a club that originates from Gaborone South so we deliberately chose to empower girls in Gaborone south and we all know how living conditions are in Old Naledi” he said. A representative from Devere Group, Samantha Bowen said they have operated in the Botswana market for a few years and felt it was high time they contributed to society.

“We are so grateful and we are confident with our choice of the REDS (GU) that these young girls will perform well” she said.

Speaking at the same event the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Sports youth and Culture, Ruth Maphorisa said it is encouraging to see companies investing in women’s football. “ I assure you investment in football is a great initiative and I am grateful that this time it is a sponsorship to women football,” she said.

Maphorisa further said reaching out to the under privilege is a noble thing and she assured Devere Group that GU is indeed a superior partner. She encouraged companies to continue investing in women football and also the football at large. Gaborone United women football team is currently number 6 with 18 points on the Log standings of AT & T Monnakgotla national women football, they played 11 games and lost only 3 and had a draw in 3 games as well.