Will it be Makhwengwe’s night?

He was only roped in as caretaker coach for Gaborone United, but managed in the short stint to restore the players’ self- confidence as well as win silverware for the team.

Now tonight (Thursday), Philemon Makhwengwe stands a very good chance of running away with Coach of the Coca-Cola Cup tournament against seasoned nominees, Louis Setshwane of BDF X1 and Madinda Ndlovu of Center Chiefs.

Not only did he win GU the coveted Coca-cola cup, he also improved the team’s log standing in the be-Mobile premier league. And the icing on the cake was his ability to bring unity and stability in the team as well as utilize current scientific coaching methods to bring out the best in players like Makundika Sakala and player of the tournament nominee Alfonso Modisaotsile.

Makhwengwe temporarily took over as coach of the National Under 23 team when Major David Bright left for South Africa-based Cape Town Santos. He went on to lead the dream team to victory in the Day of the African Child tournament against Amaglug-glug.

Centre Chief’s Madinda Ndlovu, who lost against GU in the Coke cup finals, will find the going hard especially because his team lacked motivation and appeared lethargic lacking the competitive edge. As for the former BDF X1 player, Louis Setshwane, his team did not do enough to convince and win the last edition. If Makhwengwe wins tonight this will mean local coaches have dominated in all awards on offer this season.