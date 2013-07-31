SA clubs after Zebras’ stars

Platinum Stars claim to have signed Ngele BG reporter FOOTBALL Zebras and Mochudi Center Chiefs’ star Joel’16V’ Mogorosi says he is still in the dark following reports that South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizers Chiefs are after his signature. Mogakolodi Ngele was off air as BG Sports sort to confirm first-hand, reports that Platinum Stars’ officials say they signed him this week. The online edition of Kick Off magazine – a hugely popular South African soccer publication – this week reported that South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs had spoken to Centre Chiefs’ chairman Ernest Molome with a view of luring the local star player to the Johannesburg-based club.

The soccer magazine claimed further that Mogorosi was also a target of a few PSL teams including Bloemfontein Celtics, Platinum Stars and Mmamelodi Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs’ manager, Bobby Motaung, was reportedly spotted at the UB Stadium during the Bafana-Zebras game on Saturday and is reported to have been so impressed that he had to start making inquiries on the player immediately after the match. Speaking to BG Sport, Mogorosi said that he was in the dark with the media speculation linking him to Kaizer Chiefs. “I have not read anything of that sort and there is nothing official on the table. I have been hearing rumours linking me to Chiefs from people,” Mogorosi said. Mogorosi, who feels he has nothing left to prove in local football after winning every important trophy and medal, said he already signed a deal with FC Platinum of Zimbabwe and he would be heading for Zimbabwe if he does not get a better offer from any other team. Mogorosi could not be drawn to discuss the details of the contract referring this publication to officials at Centre Chiefs. However, the deal is reported to be worth P400 000 per season over three years. Now, according to South African media reports, Molome intends to end the deal with the Zimbabwe club in favour of a PSL side. BG Sports could not raise Molome but Centre Chiefs spokesperson, Clifford Mogomotsi, said they had not yet received any official offers from South Africa.

He said the only deal on the table right now was with the Zimbabwean club where they expect Mogorosi to go after the league campaign should no better offers surface. On the other hand, Rusternburg-based Platinum Stars told Sowetan this week that they had already signed Township Rollers’ youngster, Ngele on a three-year deal, ahead of another South African side Bidvest Wits who had wanted to sign him. Wrote the South African daily, “Stars managing director Jason Raine said the 22-year-old Ngele had signed a three-year deal.

Representatives of Dikwena (Platinum Stars) were in Gaborone on Saturday to finalise the deal with Ngele before their 2014 World Cup qualifier against South Africa.” Ngele’s club officials downplayed the matter, saying all that ties them to Platinum Stars is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to help each other technically. Khumonyane Masonya of Rollers said they however know that Stars have expressed the desire to sign Ngele and Dambe for the next season – with official offers yet to be tabled. There are also reports that Platinum Stars may be making public statements about signing Ngele in order to ward off other clubs intending to sign him while they still negotiate their way around him.