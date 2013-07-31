Rollers beat GU to set a date with Ecco

By Bakang Pesi Pesi Updated Sunday 2 July 2012 Township Rollers beat Gaborone United 2-1 in the Mascom Top 8 Cup at Molepolole Sports Complex over the weekend. Township Rollers’ goals were scored by Phenyo Molefe and Mogakolodi Ngele while Gaborone United’s only goal was scored by their speedy winger Kgololo Leteane. The game started at a very low pace without any threat from either side, with the first clear cut chance coming on the 23rd minute for Phenyo Molefe. The Rollers striker received a good pass from Mirror Simanyana but the striker put the ball over the goal post.

Gaborone United made a substitution as early as the 27th minute, pulling out Tshepo Molefe for Bakang Moeng. The introduction of Bakang Moeng meant Ofentse Nato returned to his usual position to partner with Alfonso Modisaotshile with Bakang Moeng playing just in front of them. Towards the end of the first half Gaborone United was commiting unnecessary fouls just near the 18 area but Rollers were unable to capitalize with their free kicks. Gaborone United substituted Mandla Mgadla for Thebe Maiketso in the 57th minute with the score still level at 0-0. Rollers’ goal came on 68 minutes by Phenyo Molefe. The goal followed some inter passing between Mogakolodi Ngele and Sekhana Koko and lastly to the finisher Phenyo Molefe. Tumisang Sekanonyane was red-carded on the 73rd minute after his dangerous tackle on Mathuma was deemed unsporting behaviour. Noah Maposa was also yellow-carded for dissent in the mix up.

Ten-men Gaborone United got their equalizer through Kgololo Letane’s solo effort eight minutes to full time following the speedy winger’s run from the center line, upon which he managed to go all the way to the Rollers post to score the equalizer. Rollers made a substitution in the 90th minute bringing in Tebogo Semboa for injured Phenyo Molefe. Semboa was later involved in Rollers’ goal after passing the ball to unmarked Mogakolodi Ngele in added time. Ngele’s goal took his tally in the tournament to 6 goals, scoring in every game in the tournament. Township Rollers’ defender, Agisanyang Ramaabya was named man of the match. Township Rollers will now play Ecco City Greens at the final of the Mascom Top 8 Cup on the date that is yet to be announced by the premier league.