Nato hopes to impress in South Africa

BG reporter FOOTBALL Gaborone United (GU) and Zebras defending midfielder Ofentse ‘Size 10’ Nato says he is excited at having been invited for trials at the South African Premier Soccer League side Pretoria University. He says he will be with the newly-promoted side from Monday. The hard working star will be given five days to impress Pretoria University coach Steve Barker , but the 22-year-old aims to do his bit to ensure he is signed by the team for the next coming season.

“This is the first time I will be going for trials at a South African club. This may be a sign of good things to come,” he said. Quizzed on what inspired his stellar performance in his club and the national team, the former player of Ramotswa’s Killer Giants said it was a result of hard work. He added that his career ambition was to play in the English Premier League. Nato has been in scintillating form recently scoring an equalising goal in the one-all draw game between Zebras and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana early this month. The young defender also proved his mettle when he scored in the first leg derby of the Mascom Top 8 semifinal against blood rivals Township Rollers over the weekend. This week the GU Secretary General, Herbert Letsebe, confirmed that the robust defender was headed for Pretoria next week.

“They have shown interest in him a long time back when they were still in the first division,” he said. An optimistic Letsebe said an offer for the player will only come after the trials, “But chances are that he will be signed,” he said. Quizzed on whether Nato was the only player South African teams were eyeing at the Gaborone glamour side, Letsebe said that inquiries continue to be made on some other players. However, he said GU’s current focus was on winning the Mascom Top 8 Cup and they could not afford to distract players with such tidings. Other local players recently linked with moves to South African teams next season include the free scoring striker Tsotso Ngele, Ntesang Shimanyana and shot stopper Kabelo Dambe. All the three players who are currently playing for Rollers are linked to PSL side Platinum Stars.