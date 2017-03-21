LKCT marathon scheduled for April

The Lady Khama Charitable Trust (LKCT) will host its annual fundraising event dubbed, the 2017 Lady Khama Half Marathon (RUN21) on the 9th April in Gaborone.

Briefing the media this week, the trust Secretary, Marcus Ter Haar said the RUN21 is currently on its 5th edition and will be located in the heart of the national stadium from 0530am to 0930am.“The race will begin in the stadium and end here, the marathon has been divided into three categories of 21km, 10km and the 5km fun run/walk,” he said.Ter Haar cautioned drivers and commuters to be on high alert on the day as several roads such as Notwane, Metsimasweu, and Gaborone Game Reserve main Rd, River walk and Fairgrounds back Rd, Shashe South and Matatadiba Rd will also be used by athletes.

However, he noted that all athletes will be urged to use the pedestrian paths adding that the police will be placed at all major intersections and junctions to prevent unforeseen accidents.He expressed delight in the growth of the event over the past years, saying the event had 200 runners in 2013, 498 in 2014, 1007 in 2015, 1573 in 2016 and is expecting over 2000 participants this year.

Ter Haar said they always try to go all out in captivating the participants’ interest in the race. “This year we have the Lady K Wellness Arena, a platform that will provide sport enthusiasts with an opportunity to explore alternative sporting activities, regardless of their health and stamina for free.”

The half-day event scheduled for the 8th April will attract exhibitors in the fields of fitness, health and well being. Patrons will be expected to collect their RUN21 Trail Run Race numbers on the day. Additionally, IT Junction will give away a 16GB Black Ipad Wi-Fi Cellular to the most creative costume worn for the 5km fun run.

Haar explained that since the race is a fundraising event, there will not be any prize money awarded to champions but will instead be awarded medals at the end of the race.Mineral water producers 03 Beverages are the new lead sponsors for 2017-2019. Other partners include Sefalana Cash and Carry, Security Services, Rescue one, Quick Print, OP Advertising, AGC Media Works, Uni -span, Duma FM, Rola Botswana and many more others. Proceeds of all the 2017 fund raising activities will go towards helping the trust mandated core beneficiaries like Bana ba metsi, Child line, Flying Mission, Little friends Day care Centre and SOS Children Villages.