Duiker and Gunners reunite

One of the best footballers to ever come out of Botswana, Tumie Duiker has reunited with his former team Extension Gunners as assistant coach. Duiker, the most influential local player of the 1990s has already assisted Gunners headcoach Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare in several recent games.

The former national team striker was on duty when Gunners succumbed 1-0 to Gaborone United at the Lobatse sports complex this past weekend. In an interview this week, Gunners spokesperson, Edwin Mabapa confirmed that the former Tafic player has joined the Peleng outfit’s technical team as assistant coach.

“He has been our player before and he is bringing a lot of experience to the team,” Mabapa said, adding that Duiker was their number one player during Gunners’ golden years between 1992 and 1993. Nevertheless, Mabapa said Duiker’s arrival at Gunners has elicited mixed reactions from supporters as the legendary striker is still proving himself as a coach.

Mabapa said they are willing to give their former talisman an opportunity to prove himself to the team. Duiker formerly coached National First Division outfit, Happy Hearts.