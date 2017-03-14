BFA says TD post heavy for Batswana

The Botswana Football Association (BFA)’s search for a new Technical Director (TD) is at an advanced stage, with the local body weighing more options from FIFA and IOC concerning salary payments.

The position fell vacant when the association did not renew the outgoing TD’s contract which elapsed in February. The association has recently interviewed potential candidates from the local market. The new development fuels speculation that national team headcoach Peter Butler wanted people he can control at Lekidi Centre. Butler won battles against his countryman Keith Masters, outgoing TD Benny Kgomela and former technical officer Philemon Makhwengwe.

However, BFA president Maclean Letshwiti this week confirmed that they have found their man already. “Everything is in place it’s just a question of signing,” said Letshwiti. BFA president indicated that the development project they are embarking on is too heavy for local candidates. “There is nobody with enough experience to undertake the project. It’s never been done in Botswana or in Africa,” Letshwiti said. The BFA intends to utilise the FIFA forward programme to get the expert, which means the local association will not be paying salaries and other related expenses for the preferred candidate.

In addition, the BFA president said the difference between him and his predecessor Tebogo Sebego is that they will bring an expert with a Motswana as his /her understudy. Nevertheless, Letshwiti could not be drawn into discussing the identity of the technical expert. Moreover, Letshwiti took time to praise the newly appointed regional TDs who started at their new jobs about two months ago. Meanwhile, Letshwiti agrees with his predecessor that Botswana is not ready to host African football showpiece. “We have to start somewhere, we have to host U20 and women competitions then take it from there.”

In other matters, Letshwiti took a swipe at the embattled BPL CEO Bennett Mamelodi. “He didn’t have to go to court to seek those documents, they were available, and they have been available all this time, all he had to do was just to ask,” Letshwiti said adding that Mamelodi was engaged in delaying tactics. “We are professionals, we know the law, and everybody is entitled to a fair hearing, it’s absolute nonsense. It is unfair to the association.” The BFA president conceded that the association failed to relieve Mamelodi of his duties in a proper manner. “It is going to end very soon because I am doing it right,” stated the BFA president.

Mamelodi has about eight months left to his contract with BPL, the court has however instructed BPL CEO to face disciplinary proceedings conducted by the employer. Letshwiti dismissed allegations that his regime side-lined the Debswana-sponsored leagues because they formed part of Sebego’s campaign team. “I have the best relationship with everybody who serves me”, said BFA president. Though Letshwiti admitted that he does not know football, he however claimed that he brought corporate governance to the association. “Well I won BFA elections but I do not know anything about football. I just said I am going to bring change. I inherited an inefficient way of doing things and I am doing it the right way”, boasted Letshwiti.

The local football governing body is however reported to have agreed to play friendly matches with three different associations during the coming FIFA calendar breaks. BFA president confirmed that he has agreed with other CAF member associations to play the Zebras. Letshwiti has conceded that the broke association is engaging government regarding funding of the proposed matches. BFA president said he has agreed in principle with three association leaders to play friendly matches with the Zebras. “As far as those people are concerned we have agreed, we are just waiting for funding. At presidential level, we have agreed”, Letshwiti explained.