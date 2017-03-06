Platinum Stars play Rollers for noble cause

The International Working Group on Women and Sport (IWG), in partnership with local football giants Township Rollers FC aim to register over 20 000 people in the HEFORSHE campaign programme by the 25th March.

HEFORSHE is a United Nations (UN) campaign programme that was launched in Botswana late 2015 to advocate for gender equality in sports. To achieve the 20 000 target, Rollers and the South Africa’s premier league outfit, Platinum Stars will clash at the National Stadium in Gaborone on the 25th March.Speaking at the partnership launch this week, IWG Secretary General Game Mothibi said the time has come for Botswana to start taking responsibility and discuss gender issues in sports openly. Mothibi explained that there are more pressing issues relating to gender issues in sports.

“We have to address matters such as violence in both men and women, women welfare in sports and try to do away with sexual harassment in sports.” There will also be a workshop on March 20th for both male and female Township Rollers players, to bring them on-board and make them ambassadors of the campaign.She said the programme had only 86 participants when they took it over from Home Affairs but it has since grown and currently has 2036 signatories. Mothibi is confident that their vision will be realised and pleaded with the community to support the cause.

“Gates will be opened from 10 am on the day and there will also be a ladies’ game, between Rollers and Gaborone United at 2pm while the big game will be played at 7pm. Mothibi said they expect local artists Vee Mampeezy and Dr Vom to keep the audience captivated throughout the day.

Tickets for the game are currently on sale. Platinum Stars president, Clifford Rammorwa said they are particularly delighted to be part of the noble cause, adding that they take gender issues with utmost seriousness in South Africa.

He promised that the whole Platinum Stars squad will be available from 24th to 26th March and they wish to continue supporting the HEFORSHE legacy in any way possible.

“We will arrange for a morning programme on the 26th March where we will be sharing skills with children, I hope most are aware that we are one of the best performing teams in South Africa, we finished third last season and I hope we will leave a positive impact in Botswana,” he said.