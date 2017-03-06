Road to Anfield kicks off

The Botswana leg of the 2017 Standard Chartered Road to Anfield five-aside tournament kicks off at Village suburb in Gaborone this Saturday.

This follows a draw this week where 32 local teams were divided into eight groups each consisting of four teams. The local teams are expected to play a series of knock out matches to decide the ultimate winner in the country.

The knock out tournament winners will face the best teams from neighbouring countries including Zambia and Zimbabwe from 18th to 22 March in Gaborone. The regional winners are expected to play a finals tournament at the home of English Premier league side Liverpool FC, Anfield, from the 18th -22nd of May 2017.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, Itumeleng Ramsden previously said the major prize for winning the regional tournament includes an all-expenses paid trip to the United Kingdom including dinner with Liverpool football legends as well as professional training sessions.



