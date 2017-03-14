Notwane to restore defunct structures

Notwane football club Chairman Chimidzani Chimidza is convinced they are on course to reclaim top club status in the country.

The new Toronto chairman said this during the launch of the club website in Gaborone earlier this week.“We have a dream to go back to the BTC Premiership, quality players are at our disposal all we need to do is play enticing football which is result orientated and with all that formula I see Notwane returning to top flight football.”Chimidza stated that Notwane was previously known for producing young talent and they seek to uphold grassroots development by re-introducing the under 12 and under 10 teams, adding that the junior teams will feed the seniors.

Moreover Chimidza said they have recently approached several companies for sponsorship “We had hoped to announce sponsorship together with the website and the official Facebook page, we want to sustain ourselves in the premier league and battle for silverware so we need monetary support.”

The team is motivated in just two years we hope to be amongst BTC Premiership clubs but this seems to be the most appropriate time for the club to aim for the premier league as the First Division South race is still within their reach. Notwane are currently sitting on the 5th spot, and only five points separate them with log leaders Sharps Electrical.

The newly launched website will be an initiative to bring together the club and supporters as the Notwane faithful will get the chance to view results through the website. The website has SMS integration, the fans can also order club merchandise through the website.