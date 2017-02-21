Ostriches invade Mbabane

Orapa United are currently in Mbabane, Swaziland on a mission to reverse the score line against Mbabane Swallows in a 2017 CAF champions league encounter.

In fact, this is the third day that the Boteti outfit have been on camp in Mbabane ahead of their Saturday 2nd leg game against the Swaziland side. The Ostriches are trailing behind after losing 1-0 in the first leg game at the Francistown stadium. The loss at home only made the Ostriches more determined and vengeful towards their CAF opponent hence an early visit to Swaziland, nothing short of a win will satisfy Ostriches tactical headcoach Madinda Ndlovu.

The Zimbabwean coach and his charges will come after the Swazi side with all they have in a bid to make it to the next round. “I am going to Swaziland to win,” Ndlovu was quoted as saying in the press soon after losing to Swallows at the Francistown stadium last week. The Boteti outfit and reigning Mascom Top 8 champions seem to thrive against tough opposition with their famous wins against reigning BTC premiership champions Township Rollers being a prime example.

Despite the CAF encounter being the Ostriches’ first assignment outside the country, the orange and black clad outfit are more than capable of claiming the scalp of Mbabane Swallows. Ndlovu, who has quickly turned the Ostriches into perpetual giant killers, has a decent arsenal to launch a full-scale attack in Swaziland and make it to the next round of the continental showpiece.

Ndlovu will rely heavily on his strike force in a bid to secure an early goal. Upfront the Ostriches will deploy Patrick Lenyeletse, Ronald Chikomo, Lemogang Maswena and Gift Moyo. The defence will be marshalled by the robust Olekantse Mambo whose physique and agility pose a threat to opposition strikers. The Ostriches defence also includes Kealeboga Molebatsi and Lesenya Ramoroka while the goal posts will be in the trusted hands of Mosimanegape Robert.

In an interview this week, Orapa United spokesperson Tebatso Hule said the team was currently in Swaziland and that management was expected to join them on Thursday this week. “The team went to Swaziland in two batches after we could not fit them all on the same flight.

“We decided that the team should go there early and familiarise themselves with the environment. Our focus is to qualify for the second round.” Hule said adding that an away goal will be crucial on Saturday. Hule revealed that the Ostriches were bitterly disappointed after losing their home game but this time around, the technical team is familiar with Swallows. “The whole team that played the first leg will be available for the Saturday encounter.” Hule said they have made travel arrangements for supporters to travel to Swaziland for the game.