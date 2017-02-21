Motswana to officiate at 2019 World Cup

A Botswana Football Association (BFA) bred referee may soon break boundaries after she was listed among prospective officials for the 2019 FIFA women’s World cup scheduled for France. Botsalo Mosimanewatlala (34) is expected to represent Botswana at the international showpiece in just two years from now.

Mosimanewatlala is no stranger to international games after she recently officiated at the women African Cup of Nations competitions in Cameroon last year. This week, a member of the BFA referees commission, Glenda Mokokwe confirmed that Mosimanewatlala has been named among the prospective officials for the 2019 world cup in France. Mokokwe, who is also a CAF instructor said, “Botsalo is a top match official, she passes fitness tests well, she has been consistent in submitting her reports on time”.

A local female referee assessor says that women referees must undergo male fitness test before being fixtured to officiate BPL games. BFA has five female referees who have been invited to officiate at international games. Mokokwe explained that the neighbouring football authority SAFA usually invites local officials International Working Group on Women and Sport General Secretary Game Mothibi who was in the dark about Mosimanewatlala`s listing to the FIFA 2019 world cup said that the FIFA move reflects that women are progressing well as far as empowerment is concerned.

“We are really making progress regarding women empowerment. It could be at a snail’s pace but we have now joined the world and women in sport can be counted among the world class.”Meanwhile, BFA Public Relations and Marketing Officer Tumo Mpatane said they have not received any communication from FIFA concerning the 2019 World cup officials. However, Mpatane said they will get back to BG Sports as soon as they get the information. Of late local female referees have been facing challenges as the Women football league has been delayed for unknown reasons.

Mosimanewatlala and other female officials will have to rely on FND and BPL league to retain their fitness. It is not clear which criterion is used to select the 88 officials from the FIFA member associations. FIFA is keeping an eye on all continental bodies with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) providing 14, Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) 10, The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) 13, Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL) 15, Oceania Football Confederation (OFA) 3, Union des Associations Européennes de Football (UEFA) 33.

BFA has recently experienced tremendous growth as far as match officiating is concerned, with the likes of Joshua Bondo who just came back from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. BFA officials have received invitations to officiate at different CAF competitions and international friendly games. The list is endless Joshua Bondo (2007–), Lekgotla Johannes (2001–), Bolokanang Julia Lekgowe (2011–), Kutlwano Leso (2010–), Tirelo Mositwane (2013–), Omphile Phuthego (2013–) and Tshepo Mokani Gobagoba (2016–). Oamogetse Godisamang, Ketlogetswe Goitse Modimo, Meshack Medupi, Moemedi Monakwane, Kitso Sibanda, Bakwena Simankalele, Bolokang Lekgowe, Katlholo Moremi, Yvonne Letota, and Tshepiso Ramothogobeng have been assigned international games in recent years.