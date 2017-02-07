Magosi strike gold in transfer window

BTC premiership outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs (MCC) might have struck gold with their new signing of Absolom Limbondi from Tigers FC in Namibia.

Following the conclusion of the January 2016/2017 BTC premiership transfer window this week, Magosi brought in a significant number of new faces with Limbondi seeming to attract most of the attention. The 25-year-old Limbondi comes with quite a reputation having been voted player of the season and Player’s player of the Namibian league in 2015. However, reports reveal that the Namibian league has been inactive for some time now and Magosi grabbed the opportunity to acquire one of the best country’s best Namibian players.

Magosi had a rough ride this season and with the first round coming to an end this weekend, MCC finds itself limping in the middle of the log standings. Although it’s too early to confirm, Limbondi’s arrival will give MCC coach Bongani Mafu the much-needed boost in the scoring department.

“We have signed him on a one season contract and based on his performance we shall review and decide on the way forward,” said Magosi spokesperson Clifford Mogomotsi this week. Mogomotsi explained that Limbondi arrived in Botswana a week ago and has been training with the Kgatleng outfit. However, the team is still working on the player’s paperwork.

Nevertheless, Mogomotsi confirmed that the new player would not be part of the team that will face lowly-placed Green Lovers at the Serowe Sports Complex tonight (Friday). “We have been struggling with strikers who can get the ball across the net and Limbondi seems to have exactly what we need,” a confident Mogomotsi said. Meanwhile struggling rookies, Mahalapye United Hotspurs have signed 10 new players to address their faltering fortunes.

“It is really hard when a team does not have financial investors, our players are demoralised, even the support from Mahalapye fans is shallow,” team spokesperson Boniface Disho said.

Disho decried that even though they have embarked on rigorous campaigns to find sponsors, the community response is quite disappointing. He said they normally make about P2 500 from gate takings, which is barely enough to sustain the team as they have security and players bill to take care of. Disho also expressed concern over that Botswana Premier League (BPL) grants that are often paid late.

“We are hopeful that we will survive the relegation, I just wish BPL can also up its game because this late payments hit hard on us nevertheless we are hopeful that our technical team will come through for us,” he said. In other transfer window related matters Lobatse outfit Extension Gunners managed to acquire striker Kudzani Machazani of Zimbabwe and Moatlhodi Ralesotla from Gaborone United.

Maun outfit Sankoyo Bush Bucks have signed Kabo Matlhare from Maun Tigers, Refilwe Senyane and Kediemetse Radikoko while Mankgodi’s Black Forest released Kennedy Ramasa and brought in Willington Maposa and Stanley Ngala. Nico United has about 13 new signings with the likes of Thabo Mosielele, Addmore Motswakae, Remmington Masuke and released Gift Moyo, Daniel Taboka and Tlotlo Mpema among the 13 others.

The reigning BTC premiership champions Township Rollers have reunited with defender Edwin Olerile.In addition a resurgent Gilport Lions are enjoying the services of Bobby Gattuso, Jackie Mothatego and the Kgaswane brothers being Mpho and Kaelo from Magosi.