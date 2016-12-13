Diamond Zebras rattled at COSAFA

The National Under 20 football team captained by Mochudi Centre Chiefs defender Thato Kebue is expected to face Lesotho tomorrow (Saturday) in the COSAFA Under 20 tournament at Moruleng, South Africa.

The team succumbed 2-0 to Swaziland in their opening game of the tournament on Wednesday afternoon.Despite decent number of experienced players in the youthful team the result comes as a dent to their campaign. A few months ago the senior national Zebras gave a good account of themselves reaching the finals of the 2016 COSAFA Castle cup tournament where they lost to South Africa. The Under 20 national team dubbed Diamond Zebras is led by the experienced young players including defender Thato Kebue, Goitseone Legopelo, Michael Tinye and Thatayaone Dithokwe.The meticulous Township Rollers defensive midfielder Gape Mohutsiwa is also part of the team.

Coach George Mogopodi’s squad includes skillful Ocean Lottering, Thatayaone Maome, Ronald Fortune and the speedy winger Mothusi Cooper and prolific goal scorer Aobakwe Tshobo among others. However, all is not lost as the team awaits the next fixtures, which will decide their fate in the tournament. The team will battle it out with Lesotho on Saturday before engaging in what is expected to be war against bitter rivals South Africa on Monday. All the games will be played at the Moruleng Stadium and if the Zebras want to stay in the tournament they will have to win their next fixture.