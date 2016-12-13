Botswana tap into sports tourism

The ministry of Youth Empowerment Sports and Culturel Development is committed to growing all forms of sport and promoting it as a source of employment.

Assistant Minister Kefentse Mzwinila told the international rugby delegates and stakeholders at the recent Rugby Africa Annual General Assembly held in Kasane that sport tourism was one of the biggest economic engines in the world hence there is need to ensure that the country does not only compete at highest levels but also attracts large sporting events.

“We endeavor not only to share our hospitality and warmth as people, but we further always seek new opportunities for growth and partnership to develop this country,” he said. Mzwinila urged delegates at the international conference to acknowledge Botswana’s potential for tourism investment and growth.

He applauded the Botswana Rugby Union (BRU), for their tremendous growth in the past few years. “Long before we had a national rugby league in Botswana, Rugby was played in our army barracks and I am happy that it has been developed to a level it is in currently. It is also heartening to notice that many of our children in schools are actively involved. I commend you for that growth BRU and please keep the momentum going,” the minister said.

Mzwinila said the future of the game and youth lies in education and sport development. He pleaded with all delegates to work together in developing more age grade competitions within the region and on the continent. “Without Sport, the education of our Youth is incomplete, which in turn means that as a nation we then run a risk of lack of a holistic growth and a well-rounded upbringing for our future generations.”

Mzwinila appealed to the private sector to participate and assist in form of funding sport development programmes such as the Rugby grassroots ‘Re Ba Bona Ha’ (RBBH) and Schools of excellence. The workshop which ran for a week attracted over 37 countries from the African continent. Some of the issues discussed included rugby development strategies across countries and the planning ahead of the year 2017.