Ostriches aim for CAF glory

The reigning 2015/16 Mascom Top 8 champions Orapa United are expected to compete in the CAF Confederations cup this year.

Orapa spokesperson Tebatso Hule recently confirmed that the club has finalised their registration for the continental showpiece. Hule explained that they are ready to take on continental rivals. “We have met all requirements and registered for the tournament through the Botswana Football Association (BFA),” he said.

The CAF Confederations cup is the second Club tournament in Africa after the Champions league (CAF) and the Ostriches will be debutants in the tournament. This will come as a major feat for a club founded just over five years ago. The Ostriches gained promotion to top-flight football in the 2013/2014 season.

The Boteti based outfit was established as a common objective for the residents of the area to invest on a single team in a bid to gain promotion to the top league. The team has since shattered expectations and become legitimate league title contenders.

Having come close to wining the BTC Premiership cup on numerous occasions and ultimately winning their first-ever silverware, the Mascom Top 8 last season the Ostriches are expected to pose a serious threat in the competition.

“This is an opportunity for our players to expose themselves to the African giant teams. As the Orapa United brand, we have good players and I believe we are a good team to compete in the tournament,” Hule said.He explained that the intention of the team is to go as far as they can in the tournament, adding that the club is financially stable for travelling and any other expenses will not be a challenge for the BTC Premiership log leaders.

Participating in Africa has proven to be a daunting task for Southern African Clubs. Meanwhile, the triumph of South African PSL club Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions league will come as a great inspiration to the Ostriches.