Phakalane Golf tourney donates P30 000 to charity

Botswana Golf teams recently donated P30 000 to Dinaletsana Development Centre at the 2016 Charity Golf Day at Phakalane Golf Estate in Gaborone.

Dinaletsana is a centre that supports children with neuro-developmental conditions and delays. These are children who often have symptoms of attention deficits, Down Syndrome, learning difficulties, developmental delays and social behavioural challenges among others.

Receiving the donation, the founder of Dinaletsana and also independent Occupational Therapist, Frida Deurwaarder, said every thebe they receive from the community went a long way in supporting the children. Deurwaarder explained that the financial assistance came in handy to assist families with low-income and cannot afford to pay for their children’s medical bills.

“We are also able to assist those families that have been with the centre for a very long time,” she added. She noted that currently the centre has about 80-150 children however not all consistently come to the centre but that the centre often assists the children in schools.

The sponsors of the day included BIHL, Okavango Diamond Company, Renault, Steffanutti Stocks, Camelot, Chloride, Randpark Golf Course and Phakalane Estates. The games were a stiffened battle with the first position going to Okavango Diamond Company with 87 points.