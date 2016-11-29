Botswana to host ‘Crete to Cape’ Vintage Air Rally

The ‘Crete to Cape’ Vintage Air Rally race Botswana stage is scheduled for 11th December 2016.About 12 vintage planes all manufactured before 1939 are currently embarking on a journey from the Greek Island of Crete bound for Cape Town in South Africa.

The 12, 800 Km journey of these vintage planes that are currently in transit began on 12 November and is expected to conclude on 16th December. The Botswana part of the race will be on 10th December where the planes are expected to land at Mashatu before heading fort Sir Seretse Khama Airport (SSKA) together with participants from other countries on 11th December. Local participants will include a father and daughter team of Bret and Sarah Warren.

Puma Energy is the official and sole fuel provider of the rally and is expected to go beyond their normal operations to ensure the race is a success. General Manager of Puma Energy Botswana, Mahube Mpugwa, said this at a media briefing in Gaborone this week.

He said Puma’s footprint in the aviation industry was visible enough, for they have been actively involved in it for some time now. Mpungwa said they are particularly delighted to be involved in a race of such magnitude, which will help the country celebrate its beautiful locations that their brand has presence in across the African continent.

He asserted their dedication to keeping the magnificent aircraft fully fuelled along the rally’s route. “We are committed to ensuring the security of supplying through refuelling stops and guarantee that the fuel is available in the right quantities at the right places,” he assured.Puma has managed to advocate for the country’s tourism sector and contribute to its overall GDP through its involvement with initiatives such as the Wesbank Air Show and the Gaborone International Air Show.

Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) Public Relations Office Manager Keitumetse Setlang said the event will create awareness about Botswana and that the country will also receive mileage from it. “Many will witness what is normally experienced by tourists here and I must admit, I believe it will be a remarkable experience for them,” she said.

The adventure aims at raising funds for organisations such as UNICEF, Bird Life International and Seed bombing. Kabelo Senyatso of Birdlife Botswana said it was vital for the community to be taught about preserving Bird life to further bolster the tourism sector hence the rally will be used to spread the message.