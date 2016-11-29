Gilport Lions asks BPL to suspend their games

The shock announcement that BTC premiership outfit Gilport Lions will return their status to BMC Social welfare club took another twist this week after the team could not honour their fixture against Mochudi Centre Chiefs this week.

Earlier this month, Gilport Lions Enterprises (PTY) Ltd issued a letter to the Botswana Football Association (BFA) through their attorneys Lore Morapedi requesting that the status of Gilport Lions Sporting Club be returned to Botswana Meat Commission Welfare Social Club. The letter alleged some irregularities in the transfer of the controversial team status from BMC Welfare Social Club to Gilport Lions.

“Our clients have after a long and careful consideration of demands by BMC social welfare club acceded to their demands. A meeting was convened between the parties on 10th of November wherein our clients communicated their decision to members of BMC Social Welfare Club.”

On Monday this week, another shocking letter from Gilport Lions was issued to BFA, in which the team stated that they will no longer be in a position to honour Botswana Premier League fixtures as has been the case in the last two fixtures since they had handed over to BMC social welfare club.

“Our client has acceded to the BMC Social Welfare Club’s demands as stated in the previous letter and has honoured the last two fixtures to enable a smooth transition of the status to BMC Social Welfare Club,” the letter reads.

“BMC Social Welfare Club is informed that its responsibility starts immediately with ensuring that the football club meets its Botswana Premier League obligation in respect to the next fixture scheduled for 22 November 2016 at 1900 hours, against Mochudi Centre Chiefs at the Molepolole Sports Complex,” a letter from BFA Acting Chief Executive Officer Susan Lawrence reads.

BMC Social Welfare Club responded to the later on Tuesday 22 November 2016 requesting that Gilport Lions’ games be suspended. “We are mindful of the powers of the National Executive Committee as spelt out in the constitution, in light to (sic) such powers and for the good of the game our clients propose that the BFA suspend the games of Gilport Lions of week 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12,” BMC attorney Tefo Sibanda said in the response letter.

The request is to facilitate the smooth transition process and to ensure that BMC FC takes advantage of the January transfer window to recruit and register player. The team will then play the suspended games at such times and venues as the Premier League with involvement of the parties may decide.

BFA spokesperson Tumo Mpatane said the BFA legal team was still handling the matter and could therefore not comment. Meanwhile, Gilport Lions failed to honour their fixture against Mochudi Centre Chiefs on Tuesday night.