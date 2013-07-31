‘Zee’ Khumalo returns

RUGBY

It is no longer speculation, the search for a Development Manager at Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) has ended and Zilwele Khumalo will take back his position at the union despite attempts by his home country to entice him to stay.

BG Sport can confirm that the Zimbabwean will be in the country today to finalise details of his employment contract. Speaking from his home country this week, Khumalo confirmed that he is making a comeback. “I should be in Botswana this week, infact Friday morning and I do confirm that I am taking back the position. That is all I can say for now,” stated Khumalo.

He added that one of the main driving forces behind his decision to return is his family which resides in Botswana. Khumalo says he dearly misses them but over and above that he cannot wait to throw his weight back into local rugby. But as it is norm BRU is cagey on details on the recruitment process let alone if the process is complete or not and if they have identified anyone for the post that fell vacant last year July.

The union’s secretary, Kadimo Modise dilly- dallied in his responses to BG Sport to the extent of denying that the recruitment process is complete. “We have not identified anyone yet but our wish would be to have someone in office by March 1,” said Modise. He said they would announce when the time is right including the number of applicants.

BRU posted an advertisement whose deadline was January 10, 2013 with the successful candidate required to possess a Diploma in Sports Management or Physical Education, Sports Strategic Management (rugby related) among others. Khumalo was employed by Zimbabwe Rugby Union as a National Training and Development Manager.