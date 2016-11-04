FUB averts league disaster

A last minute intervention by Football Union Botswana (FUB) saved the newly revamped BTC league potential disaster, which could have led to a possible suspension of Maun-based Sankoyo Bush Bucks.

By Thursday morning Sankoyo Bush Bucks management was faced with a mammoth task of convincing players to turn up for the league fixture against Security Systems at Maun Sports Complex tomorrow (Saturday). The players at the Maun-based club were threatening to down tools if the money owed to them was not paid. The players are reported to be unhappy with the way club management treats them. Close sources revealed that the club has been going through turbulent times for quite some time. This publication has established that Sankoyo Society and Trust are working around the clock to save the image of the club.

This publication is reliably informed that the players are not happy with the club management. The club received overwhelming support when it was promoted to the premier league two seasons ago. Sankoyo, which remains the only club from the tourist-attracting village to ply its trade in the lucrative premier league, recorded the second largest share of gate takings after Rollers for the 2015-16 season. This publication is also informed that players have more faith on the Sankoyo Trust which has been bailing the club over the years. The Trust on the other hand is said to have lost faith on the club two seasons ago when the club failed to account for money spent. The players threatened to boycott the game against Police XI in Otse however the Trust intervened.

According to a reliable source close to the club, the Maun outfit wage bill is around P110 000 per month/per game. The club is said to be spending around P40 000 for their away games. Information close to the club revealed that Sankoyo budget is around P3, 5 million per season. Sankoyo Communication, Marketing and Sponsorship officer, Phemelo Saleshando ,confirmed that the club has been on the red for quite some time. According to the club spokesperson,they met with the Botswana Football Association officials and informed them of the challenges they are going through. Saleshando has however denied reports that the committee takes the dues when the club account is credited, leaving players in the lurch with no salaries paid. Saleshando said, “Our intention is to honour all our fixtures, the price to pay for missing or forfeiting a game is too big”.

Football Players Union Botswana Secretary General Kgosana Masaseng who was asked to intervene to save the league and the image of the beautiful game rushed to Maun yesterday (Thursday) morning to meet players, management and the trust.

“BFA president and first Vice President Marshlow Motlogelwa called me and asked for our intervention. I can confirm that I am in Maun; I am here to understand the players’ grievances. I am hopeful we will reach a consensus ahead of the fixture”, Masaseng told this publication in an interview Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon an agreement was reached and the players have agreed to honour the fixture. The three parties including players through their captain, committee and the trust signed an agreement that there will be transparency and accountability. FUB was given a mandate at the meeting to fast track players’ contracts at BPL. Masaseng is expected to brief BFA president on the situation and the efforts made by FUB.