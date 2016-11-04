Botswana dominates SAPOA games

Botswana Post achieved a milestone at the just-ended Southern Africa Postal Operators Association (SAPOA) games, which were hosted at Molepolole sports complex.

The association was formed to foster relations amongst members through sports. A number of SAPOA members pulled out of the competition at the eleventh hour citing reasons beyond their control in their countries. Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia participated at the games despite the rather low turnout.

Nevertheless, Botswana dominated on the athletics front and managed to qualify for medal stages in all ball sport events. The local teams qualified for the finals in all sport codes but only football salvaged a gold medal with a 2-0 win against Namibia. However, the Botswana netball team was defeated by Namibia 23-18 while both men and women volleyball sides lost their final games to Lesotho 3-2 and 3-1 respectively.

Following the conclusion of the games, the Botswana Post Director of Telecommunications and Postal Services Itumeleng Batsalelwang challenged the SAPOA leadership to talk to their colleagues in the postal administrations that have not participated in these games before to join the bandwagon to take the Post Office in the SADC region to another level.

For his part, the SAPOA sports organising committee chairman Keletso Benjamin said the next edition of the games will be hosted by Zimbabwe. “I can assure you that up to seven member states will be present at the next games,” he said.