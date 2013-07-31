New Zealander offers to mentor Botswana

NETBALL

Aspiring Botswana national netball team mentor Frances Granger has affirmed her desire for the mentoring job on voluntary basis in a bid to change the image of the country’s fledgling history in the game of netball.

Granger, a volunteer in netball development from New Zealand, has been in the country since early August and only left a week ago.

“I have been in Botswana for three and a half months, and from what I have observed the country has the potential to grow the game of netball. Botswana is blessed with talented players who only lack tactics. They need to be mentored,” said the 66-year-old former New Zealand national team player.

She left the country a week ago to attend the funeral of her son-in-law. Speculation has been rife in netball circles that Granger was about to be appointed national team coach for Botswana. Information reaching this publication is that the Botswana Netball Association (BONA) under the leadership of Tebogo Lebotse has been impressed by the veteran’s tactical awareness.

However, in response to the speculation Granger said she was not after being appointed the head coach of the local national netball team. She, however, confirmed her desire to join forces with local coaches at all national team levels in order to improve the standard of netball in the country.

“I would definitely accept the opportunity with both hands. To me it would not be a job but a duty to serve in the growth of netball worldwide.”

BONA president, Lebotse said the New Zealander’s offer has the potential to turn the fortunes of the game in Botswana.