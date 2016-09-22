Egyptian bodybuilder wants to represent Botswana

Taolo Tlouetsile - BG correspondent
Thursday, 22 September 2016
Egyptian bodybuilder wants to represent Botswana

An Egyptian strongman, residing in Botswana this week said his ambition is to participate at international body building competition.

“I am an Egyptian but I want to represent Botswana at the world Body Building Federation. I love this country, I train here and I compete here”, said Ahmed Aboelela. The bodybuilder who is based in Kasane said he wants to compete at the highest level representing Botswana. The Egyptian star said there is need to work harder to improve his ratings and chance to compete at the international competitions.

A number of Botswana strongest men have expressed their desire to compete at the world stage and make a mark there.  Some of the athletes who participated at the recent competitions include Kenneth Simon, Vinton Mothoagae, Gift Sango, George David, and Kudakwashe Zhara. The competition also attracted local and regional competitors at the Airport shopping mall in Gaborone. The challenges during competition include pulling a truck, loading and posing in their sculptured physiques.

