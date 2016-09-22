Mafolofolo lead title race

The 2016 Mascom volleyball league title contenders Mafolofolo did themselves a mighty good favour over the weekend when they beat bitter rivals Kutlwano 3-0 at the Lobatse Sports Complex.

Mafolofolo won the three sets 25-20, 25-15, and 25-19 respectively.

This crucial win saw Mafolofolo affectionately known as ‘ka bo-yellow’ become worthy favourites for the 2016 title. However, the winning coach Kabo Ntshinogang played their achievement down saying that the game was below par. “We did not play a tough match, there was no spark”, said the Mafolofolo coach.

The reluctant Ntshinogang believed their previous game against Kalavango had more spark than the fixture against Kutlwano. According to Ntshinogang the opposition star player Tracy Chaba was the only player who was able to receive and attack. “Psychologically they knew the match would be 50-50. We controlled the whole match. Kutlwano could not receive, we then concentrated on our serve which made life even easier for us”, said Ntshinogang.

“In theory we have won the league, but practically we have one game against them and Kalavango, BDF VI and other games.” In their current season campaign, Mafolofolo command a loaded arsenal including offensive Libero, Priscilla Nthaga and the youthful Gontle Goirwang who is effective in defence. Mafolofolo also comprises talented setter Kelebogile Mahupela.

Kutlwano coach Popo Dopp admitted that the girls did not play as expected. “We did not come to the party, our passing was very horrible. We could not play because there was no pass, if you cannot pass then you cannot play,” said the losing coach. Kutlwano was without the experienced and talented setter Lekedzani Bawi who had to miss the game due to family commitments.

The attacking trio Tracy Chaba, Daisy Galekonye and Thapelo Kamberuka could not rise to the occasion on the day. The team that wins four of their league matches against the other usually determines the champion. BVF ladies teams play four rounds in a season to complete the league campaigns.