Bridge team gets better and better

BRIDGE

Botswana Bridge players came seventh out of 24 competing teams last weekend in Johannesburg to wrap up the year with an impressive finish at the SABF Interclub Championships.

The experienced team made up of Diniar Minwila, Nancy Minwila, Omphemetse Moedi and Letsogile Mafa credited their good run to lots of hard work and good comradeship that kept them going throughout the games.

“We went there with the intention to use the experience we garnered at Congress and the World mind sport games to hold our own and balance out our play with both the stronger and weaker teams so as to maximize our overall points,” Diniar said.

“We even beat the Hillbrow team, which came second. Competition was tough, but we are really proud of the improvement we have made.”

Botswana Bridge Federation Public Relations Officer, Thatayotlhe Maele, said the current results were a major milestone for local Bridge from the 16th position the team occupied last year.

“Experience counted a lot this year. This is the team that represented the country at some of the major competitions this year and it just shows that the more we compete our play gets better and so is our ranking,” he said.It is the second time Botswana is competing in the annual SABF Interclub Championship.