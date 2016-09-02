Mamelodi resigns?

Botswana Premier League (BPL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bennett Mamelodi was expected to resign from Lekidi on Thursday (yesterday) following sustained attacks on his residence in Mokolodi.

Not a stranger to controversy, Mamelodi who has been in the limelight for his well-publicised court case against the BPL board recently announced that he was under attack from unknown elements who have broken into his residence more than once. “Why would 8 armed men driving 3 tinted cars break into my house today...the 4th time in 3 months?” a frustrated Mamelodi vented in a social media post. “Wasn't tempering with my car not enough? You sick thugs and your masters will have to try harder. I'm still alive and kicking and only God will determine my fate.

I shall not be made to live in fear by conniving cowards who can't confront me like men. I know who you are...God knows who you are...and may the good lord have mercy on my soul. In the mean time I shall continue to fight the good fight...and keep the faith.”However, the culprits have not stolen any property from Mamelodi’s house. “My domestic security has been breached and I have every reason to believe my life is in danger,” Mamelodi wrote in his post.

In a brief interview this week, Mamelodi, who suspects that the break-ins are linked to his controversial job as BPL CEO, confirmed to BG Sports that indeed the social media page in question belongs to him. Such break-ins are eerily similar to those that have occurred at Mamelodi’s offices at the BPL, where nothing was stolen.

However, Mamelodi could not provide any more information on the matter. The football administrator confirmed that the matter is still under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

It is alleged that a number of people within football circles are after Mamelodi’s job and such individuals may be responsible for the break ins. Mamelodi, who was previously suspended by his superiors at the BPL board amidst allegations of mismanagement, has a pending case at the Gaborone Industrial court against his employers.