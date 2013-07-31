BVF coaches unhappy with prize money

Volleyball team coaches have expressed unhappiness over  the prizes from the 2012 Capital motors independence volleyball cup. The team toss for the cup was done on Tuesday in Gaborone with all the prizes and regulations being revealed during the  draw  held at the Botswana National Sport Council (BNSC) offices.


The first games of the four stage tournament will be played in from Saturaday until Sunday in Mahalapye. The winners of this years edition, both men and women teams, will  represent Botswana in the 2012 Zone VI Club. The championships will see both men and women’s winners pocketing  P12 000. The second placed teams will walk away with P8 000 while third placed teams walk away with P5 000.


The teams that are knocked out at the preliminary stages  will  pocket a consolation prize of P3 000. When it comes to individual prizes, the best scorer will go away with P1000, best attacker, server, blocker, setter, defender and best coach will all get P600 each. Diphatsa (men)captain, Odirile Sibanda said the prizes are of little amount and they thought it would be better looking at the fact that they sponsor themselves on everything. 

“The  first prize money is the amount that  would be spent on the first stage of the tournament when taking into account transport, food  and accommodation,”Odirile says. President of Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF), Daniel Molaodi said they did not set the prizes looking at any team’s happiness; he said they should go out and find themselves sponsors who can assist financially.

