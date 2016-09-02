Mascom Cycle challenge takes off

The Chairperson of Tsela Riders Charles Vaughan has promised a spectacular road race at the annual Mascom Cycle challenge, which starts in Gaborone this Sunday from Airport Junction mall and passes through Rasesa village.



“We are more than ready for the race, we have covered all ground and are hopeful that everything goes according to plan.” Vaughan said although they are still registering riders, they are expecting a reasonable pool of participants, “The last race was in June, we are expecting that as winter sheds off, more people will come out also.”

He said currently 35 cyclists have registered online and 12 at the Bike shops.Rgistering is still open until the last day. The race categories will include the 120km from Airport Junction to Rasesa and back for advanced cyclists, 60km for intermediate riders and the 20km fun ride for beginners.

Moreover, the event title sponsor Mascom Wireless did not leave out those who will not be actively participating in the race. “Spinathon will be available for our spectators, while waiting for the cyclists to complete the race.” Meanwhile, Barbara Gotlop, Communications and Public Relations Manager confirmed that they have partnered with Amazing events and Virgin Active gym to hold the spinathon as part of encouraging Batswana to develop a positive attitude towards healthy living and fitness.

She said bike spinning in an outdoor setting will be conducted from 7-9 in the morning.