BFA tightens grip on Gaborone Region

FOOTBALL

Botswana Football Association is reported to have taken a giant step in a bid to bring order and instill discipline within the troubled Gaborone Region.



The Association has tasked the Regional Representative in the BFA NEC, Charles Chilisa, to make preliminary enquires on the operations of the region.



These developments come after the regional committee made two contradictory submissions to the BFA NEC on its stand regarding the Police X1 and Security Systems case. The region had previously recommended that both clubs together with others from the lower divisions be de-registered only to somersault a few days later, saying it had not endorsed the initial recommendation, suggesting that the recommendation had been erroneously submitted. The move has caused a rift between both the affected clubs and the BFA.



Chilisa confirmed that he would summon the regional committee this week to discuss issues affecting the recent turn of events. “I am only saying that the BFA will determine which action would be appropriate for the type of conduct displayed by the Regional Committee,” said the football guru. Regional Chairman, Albert Gaopelo confirmed that they would be meeting Chilisa on a reconciliatory mission.

“We will be meeting him at his invitation so that we look at some issues that might have caused some indifferences, and I hope that the meeting will bear fruit,” he said. Asked which recommendation they stood by regarding deregistration of the two clubs, Gaopelo said they were still to finalise their stand as a committee.

BFA President, Tebogo Sebego said they were going to discuss the Gaborone Region issue as NEC and come up with a working solution.