UB indoor facility is one of a kind

President of the Botswana Netball Association (BONA) Tebego Lebotse-Sebego says the University of Botswana Campus Indoor Sports Centre meets international standards and is the ‘best venue’ in the country.

Local netball players tasted the modern facility last month during the 2016 Africa Netball World Youth Cup qualifiers. This was a unique experience for them because they are mostly used to outdoor courts. Lebotse-Sebego says indoor surface is much easier to play on and that any netball player would jump to the opportunity of playing indoor games.

Ahead of the 2017 Netball Youth championships games Sebego says, “It would be nice to have our very own facility if finances allowed, it would do our girls good because their competitors use indoor courts, however we are hoping to reach an agreement with the University to consider assisting us during world cup preparations.”

According to sports officer Botshelo Taolo at the University of Botswana Culture, Sports and Recreation department, construction of the building took time to complete but that the turnout of the facility has been impressive. The arena can accommodate 3841 people including the VIP section.

The venue includes basketball, volleyball, netball, badminton, squash and tennis courts as well as Physical Education student labs and a gym.Nevertheless, Taolo says that the state of the art Sports centre is not yet open to the public because they are still working around the clock to furnish and provide all necessary different sporting equipment for it to become fully operational.

A UB student interested in using the facility pays P50.00 while staff member pays P150.00 monthly for a one-hour daily session . The gym is open from 10am-7pm.