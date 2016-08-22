BFA should knock at our door-Mamelodi

A FIFA official this week urged the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to continue knocking on FIFA’s doors if they need assistance with their projects. Speaking in Gaborone this week, Botswana’s FIFA development officer Ashford Mamelodi said he would like to see BFA benefiting from the world governing body projects.

“At FIFA if you do not knock at our door, we assume you do not need help. BFA should come knocking then we can help”, Mamelodi said. The veteran football administrator spoke to the fact that Botswana is not benefiting much from FIFA projects, more especially that the governing body`s regional office is based here in Botswana.

Nevertheless, Mamelodi praised the Independent electoral board for organising transparent and fair elections during the BFA’s Annual General Assembly (AGA). In other matters, the FIFA official who is also a former BFA Executive Secretary advised the new BFA executive committee to revisit the thorny Constituency league matter swiftly.

The matter has long been a grey area in local football as the BFA and Botswana government fought for over the issue for over a decade. The long running issue saw a FIFA delegation visiting Gaborone to address the matter before former BFA president Tebogo Sebego gave a presentation at FIFA congress in 2014. Back then reports were that the two parties had agreed in principle about the league. Since then very little or nothing has been said on the matter.