Tafic No.1 supporters card auctioned

Tafic sporting club, affectionately known as Machimenyenga, will launch the new season in grand style at Adansonia hotel in Francistown this Saturday.

The team will reveal their new committee members, players, kit sponsors and its head coach to supporters at the launch. The club’s public relations officer Warrant Kolola said members will be given an opportunity to claim stake of the club’s ‘number one supporters’ membership card which will be auctioned to the highest bidder at the lauch.

“We have decided to auction the number one supporters’ card to the highest bidder so that anyone who will get it will be proud of this possession. Moreover, numbers for membership cards from two to ten will also be auctioned to highest bidders for members to have bragging rights in the club.” An ordinary membership card costs P100-00.

Kolola said that a Francistown based clothing company, Kernville will be the club’s technical sponsor and will handle all their kit including playing travel, replica and tracksuits for the entire season. As for the replica kit, Kolola said that they will be selling at P200 but have a confidential agreement between the two parties.

Kolola added that they will soon reveal new players including Abednico Morapedi from Police VI, Phineas Kgotlang from Motlakasi FC, Witness Livingstone from Nico United and Thagiso Boby Mathews who is from Sankoyo Bush bucks. “We are still in negotiations with Shoes Selefa who is currently training with us and we hope that before the season launches he will have put his signature to paper.

He is a very good player who can take us to the top of the table.” “We have also engaged our former coach Blessing Moyo to once again resuscitate the team and take it to the elite premier league.” Quizzed why they have opted for Moyo since they once parted ways with him under mysterious circumstances, he defended that Moyo is a good coach who holds CAF A license something, which will work for the club in the future.