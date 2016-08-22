BDF boxing clubs clash in Glen Valley

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Boxing Clubs around the country will engage in an Inter Area (military) boxing tournament at Glen Valley military camp in Gaborone this weekend.

The tournament will be held at the Glen Valley gymnasium from the 18th until 19 August from 1400hrs till late. Tournament deputy coordinator, Larona Francis told this publication that the tournament is intended to raise the standard of combat fitness and instil team discipline amongst military sportsmen.

“High fitness level and discipline defines military personnel,” Francis said, adding that boxing combat prepares a soldier psychologically. “A military person needs to be ready to attack anytime either armed or not armed.” Francis said the event is held annually and for this year, five clubs -Thebephatswa, Francistown, Eastern Military Garrison (EMG), Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB) and Glen Valley Boxing Clubs- will be battling it out.

Thirty individual competitors are expected to grace the event among them Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) sportsperson of the year, Zibani Chikanda, sensational middleweight Keoagile Rantutu and last year’s best boxer of the tournament, the hard-hitting Lentswe Zwinila. Francis said having reputable boxers competing in the tournament elevates its standard.

He added that the tournament helps in selecting the best BDF boxing team and helps them with exposure they need when competing outside the country. Last year’s tournament was won by SSKB. “To mention a few, there are different categories to be fought over. There are also individual defending champions from last year including under 56 kg, Ronald Motswakae from SSKB, under 60kg Cornelious Sekate from SSKB, under 64Kg Kabo Seitshiro from EMG and many more all the way to under 81kg.”