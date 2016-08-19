Rollers withdraw case from CAS

BG reporter
Friday, 19 August 2016
Township Rollers have withdrawn their case from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a meeting with the new Botswana Football Association (BFA) president Maclean Letshwiti.

The withdrawal of the case was made after considering numerous factors   including the fact that   Rollers have since been crown as the 2015/16 beMOBILE premiership champions following their recent play off   match against Mochudi Centre Chiefs. Rollers managed to beat Chiefs 5-1 at the Molepolole Sports complex.

A press release from the BFA   stated that the association will engage with FIFA to establish the status of Ofentse Nato at the time he was declared as a defaulter by the National Disciplinary Committee. “The withdrawal of the case from CAS   should not be construed in any way to mean a concession on   the part of Township Rollers   that Nato was indeed a defaulter at the   time he was declared such, hence the need for the establishment of a true situation from FIFA,” the statement reads.

Moreover, the BFA further explained that the meeting of Rollers and the BFA   president   was part of an effort to restore peace and stability to Botswana Football, which has been experiencing turbulence. Moreover, the new BFA   National Executive Committee (NEC) is scheduled for this Saturday where   it is   expected to agree on a short-term agenda.

