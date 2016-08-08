Mascom Cycle Challenge receives P180 000

Mascom Wireless will sponsor the 2016 Mascom Cycle Challenge to the tune of P184, 741. 00. The sponsorship announcement was made in Gaborone this week. The partnership between the Mobile phone service provider and Tsela Riders Cycling club is in its third year running. The race that starts in Gaborone and passes through Rasesa village is scheduled for the 4th September 2016.

“As a title sponsor our main mandate is to grow participation in cycling as a sport and provide a platform for cyclists who are at different levels of professionalism to challenge themselves in the race categories available at the Mascom Cycle Challenge,” said Mascom Chief Operations officer Dzene Makhwade Seboni. “The Race categories include the 120km from Airport Junction to Rasesa and back – targeting advanced cyclists, the 60km – targeting intermediate riders and the 20km Fun ride for beginners,” she said.

Moreover, Makhwade-Seboni said in the inaugural race, the Mascom Cycle challenge attracted 207 cyclists, and this year they were targeting to sign-up over 300 cyclists. “Mascom will be sponsoring this year’s event to a total of P184, 741.00 in cash and in kind. We hope this sponsorship will go a long way in assisting Tsela Riders to hold a world class event and also to reach as many cycling enthusiasts to encourage them to sign-up in their numbers.”

In addition, Makhwade-Seboni said the event this year included new elements for spectators. “As part of our efforts to encourage Batswana to develop positive attitude towards healthy living and fitness we will be partnering with Virgin Active and ‘Amazing Events’ to hold a Spinathon during the morning period of the day. If you do not have a bike, this is your chance to try out spinning in an outdoor setting.”

Makhwade Seboni said as they prepare for the 4th September 2016, they promise to deliver a professional and well organised Cycle race. Registration for the race can be done at Cycle Base and The Bike Shop in Gaborone. Speaking during the same occasion Patrick Tshomane who represented Tsela Riders said the winners in every category would be expected to receive prizes.

“We are expecting around 350 riders from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Swaziland. Most of the riders will probably come from Botswana,” said Tshomane. Registration for the race starts this week.