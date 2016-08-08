Dimension Data promises continued support to cycling

The Dimension Data 50/23 MTB 73 km Cycle for Life annual July Mountain Bike (MTB) race held in Gaborone was won by Madimabe Thato.

As a result, the lanky cyclist solidified his status as one of the promising cyclists in the country. The intensely competitive race saw Thato shrugging off stiff competition and coming in first place with a time of 2:57:01 minutes. Thato was closely followed by Makgwelo Victor who clocked 2:57:25 minutes and Potgieter Victor at 3:03:16 minutes.

In the 73 km female category, Holzapfel Yolande came first with a time of 3:33:55, closely followed by Mantle Gobona who clocked 3:51:08 and Bayes Fiona on third with a time of 3:58:28.The winners were awarded prize monies, vouchers as well as trophies.The race started at Fairview gardens in Gaborone through to Kopong village before looping back to finish where it began. The other categories included 50km, 23 km and a 5km fun ride. Speaking after the race, Botswana Cycling Association (BCA)president Mmetla Masire challenged the race organisers to make it an international event.

The Cycle for Life annual July Mountain Bike race was held in partnership with Dimension Data. “This year’s event was well planned and executed and we want it to grow and attract participants from across the country,” he said. “What I expect from this event is for it to become one of the flagship events in the country and probably we can have four or five such events that we can promote and grow such that in future it would be an international event that can attract some of our neighbours in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia to participate,” said Masire. He thanked the sponsors, Dimension Data, for the sponsorship and challenged the company to keep on supporting the event.

“The company (Dimension Data) was the title sponsor for this race and they happen to have a team in the Tour de France race. It was natural and proper to extend the same thing to Botswana where they are also operating,” added Masire. Dimension Data managing director Duncan Pie explained that the (Dimension Data) 50/23 MTB challenge reflected the celebration of the 50 years’ independence of Botswana and 23 years that Dimension Data has been operating in Botswana.

He said the partnership between his company and Cycle For Life started early this year and has been a memorable journey. Pie thanked everyone for participating in the event and assured the organisers that they would want to partner again in the race next year. This year’s proceeds will be invested into the recently started Dimension Data school e-learning programme to extend cover to more schools.